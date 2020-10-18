Philadelphia looms large for Trump in election

Thanks to a year-old state law that greatly expanded mail-in voting, people now have weeks to vote and turnout is brisk at newly opened election offices around the city where voters can fill out and cast ballots.

That is giving hope to Philadelphia Democrats, after the city's predominantly Black wards did not turn out as strongly in 2016 for Clinton as they did for Obama, including some that delivered 10% fewer votes.

"The line went around the block," state Rep. Chris Rabb, whose district is 70% Black, said of a newly opened election office there. "It was nothing that I've seen since 2008 and I've worked the polls for 16 years now."

In a city that is 42% Black, the belief that Trump has fueled a racist surge is widely held.

Breaking up concrete on a contracting job at a west Philadelphia rowhouse this week, Dexter Ayres, a lifelong Democrat, said he already voted for Biden in hopes of improving how Black people are treated in America.

Some of his friends are skeptical that voting will change anything. Ayres, who is Black, admitted that makes him wonder, "Wow, why did I vote?"

"But then I look at it like: 'Well, maybe my vote will make a difference,'" Ayres said. "I'm just praying and leaving it in God's hands."