Philadelphia looks to slash polling places in June 2 primary

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia's election commissioners voted Wednesday to reduce polling places by nearly 80% in the state's June 2 primary election as local officials try to adapt to problems finding polling locations and recruiting poll workers amid fears of the coronavirus.

The plan, which still requires state approval, would reduce the number of polling places in the nation's sixth-most populous city from 831 to 190 locations.

Election commissioners cited the difficulty of finding polling workers and the need to find sites that can safely accommodate the disabled and voters practicing social distancing.

A state law that passed in March delayed the primary election from April 28 to June 2 and allowed counties to consolidate polling places in the primary election by up to 60%, without court approval.

Several counties, including Allegheny County, the state's second-most populous after Philadelphia, have contacted the state about reducing their polling locations by more than 60%, according to state officials. Allegheny County voted last month to reduce its polling places from more than 1,300 to 200 to 300 locations, or by almost 80% at least.