Philadelphia files court challenge of ban on local gun laws

“The simple reality is that what we are asking for from the commonwealth is something that is extremely reasonable,” City Council President Darrell Clarke said.

City Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said there were more deaths from homicide than from diabetes in the city, adding that homicide and gun violence has become the leading cause of death for young Black men.

The lawsuit says the General Assembly has refused to pass — and, in some cases, refused to discuss — measures proposed at the municipal level to increase gun safety. The lawsuit names the state, the General Assembly, Republican Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler and Republican President Pro Tempore of the Senate Joe Scarnati as defendants.

Jason Gottesman, spokesperson for the House Republican Caucus, said preemption is laid out in the state Constitution and has been upheld by the courts repeatedly.

“Preemption is a necessary component of municipalities being creatures of the state, who retain ultimate oversight of them and their actions,” Gottesman wrote in an emailed statement. “Ultimately, this is another example of Democrat leaders making an end-run around the legislature by seeking action in the courts rather than the constitutionally-provided legislative process in changing our state’s laws.”