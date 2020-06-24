Philadelphia DA suggests police not applying law equally amid protests

The police department declined comment Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Mooney had an attorney.

The city last week built a wooden box around the Columbus statue following clashes between protesters and residents as Mayor Jim Kenney announced a process to decide its future. On Wednesday, the city said in a statement that it would ask the Philadelphia Art Commission on July 22 to approve removal of the statue.

“In recent weeks, clashes between those individuals who support the statue of Christopher Columbus in Marconi Plaza and those who are distressed by its existence have deteriorated to a concerning public safety situation,” the city said. “It is a situation that cannot be allowed to continue.”

Officials said they hoped to find a way to allow residents “to celebrate their heritage and culture, while respecting the histories and circumstances of others that come from different backgrounds.”