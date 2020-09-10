Philadelphia court suspends evictions in city for two weeks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PHILADELPHIA — Court officials in Philadelphia have put a hold on residential evictions in the city for two weeks.

In an order issued Wednesday afternoon, Municipal Court President Judge Patrick F. Dugan suspended service of the writs necessary to lockout residents in an eviction proceeding until Sept. 23.

He also limited the number of writs that can be served in the next two weeks notifying residents that an eviction proceeding is underway between Sept. 8 and Sept. 21. Those notices must also contain information about the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention bar on certain evictions during the pandemic and provide the form tenants must fill out to qualify for protection.

Philadelphia's landlord-tenant court reopened last week to begin holding hearings rescheduled during the pandemic. The city and the court have been processing how the CDC order would affect eviction proceedings in a city where close to 20,000 evictions are performed each year.

Protesters tried to block entrance to the court last week to prevent hearings from taking place, and more than a dozen people were arrested and given citations for failure to disperse.