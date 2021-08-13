Philadelphia: Colleges, health care workers must get vaccine

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Parents with young children had raised concerns about some spaces opting for vaccine requirements, making trips to pick up dinner or run to the grocery store hard for parents with children not yet eligible for a vaccine.

Bettigole said certain businesses deemed essential, such as grocery stores, urgent care centers and pharmacies, will not be allowed to require vaccines for entry. Those establishments will have to require masks instead.

“That way parents do not have to worry that they’ll be unable to stop by the grocery store with their children,” she said during a news conference Friday.

Many of the cities large hospitals, health care networks and universities previously had announced vaccination mandates of some kind including for new employees, or some with longer deadlines to get students vaccinated.

Bettigole said with students coming from places around the country to attend university, including areas with much higher transmission and positivity rates, and with college-aged people experiencing some of the highest positivity rates right now, the mandate was necessary to prevent spread in the city.