Philadelphia can clear homeless encampments, must give notice, judge rules

PHILADELPHIA — A federal judge has ruled that Philadelphia city officials can clear out a homeless encampment on the city’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway and two smaller encampments elsewhere.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that U.S. District Judge Eduardo Robreno issued the ruling Tuesday but required the city to give occupants at least 72 hours notice before clearing the site and to store and return any property seized.

City officials didn’t indicate how quickly they intended to act, but Mayor Jim Kenney told reporters before the ruling that officials would continue to work to get more people into shelters voluntarily — which, he said, is “what we’ve been doing from the very beginning.”

City workers had earlier posted a closure notice at the encampments but postponed plans for action after camp residents sought an injunction.

Robreno’s order applies to the parkway encampment of about 150 people and to smaller encampments outside the headquarters of the city housing agency and near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.