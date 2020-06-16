Philadelphia building box around statue of Columbus as it considers its fate

In south Philadelphia, city crews began building a wooden box around a statue of Christopher Columbus following clashes between protesters and residents as the mayor announced a process to decide the future of the statue.
Mayor Jim Kenney said Tuesday the structure was being built “in agreement with” people who filed a restraining order to bar removal of the statue, something the mayor said the city hadn't planned. Similar structures have been created around statues to Confederate figures in the South to protect them from being defaced, he said.
In Philadelphia, a city with a deep Italian heritage, supporters at the statue said they considered him an emblem of their heritage. The mayor said Columbus had been venerated for centuries as an explorer but had a “much more infamous” history, having enslaved indigenous people and imposed punishments such as severing limbs or even murder.
“Surely, the totality of this history must be accounted for when considering whether to maintain a monument to this person,” he said. “... I urge all South Philadelphians attempting to protect the statue to stand down and have your voices heard through the public process.”
Scores of people gathered around the statue of the explorer at Marconi Plaza on Saturday, at least two with guns and others with baseball bats. Several scuffles between supporters of the statue and opponents ensued over the next few days.
Statues of Columbus were earlier removed in nearby Camden, New Jersey, and Wilmington, Delaware. In Richmond, Virginia, a statue of Christopher Columbus was torn down, set on fire and thrown into a lake. On Friday in Columbia, South Carolina, the first U.S. city named for Columbus, a statue of the explorer was removed after it was vandalized several times.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!