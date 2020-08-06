Philadelphia announces internet initiative

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Philadelphia city and school officials announced a new initiative Thursday that aims to get free high-speed internet access to 35,000 households with school-aged children. School district officials said the plan, called PHLConnectED, calls for getting as many households as possible connected before students start the school year, which for many will be all online through at least mid-November.

The program also covers households with students in parochial and charter schools. Philadelphia district officials said about 800 households had already contacted the district for help getting internet access.

The program is funded through a partnership between Comcast, several philanthropic organizations, private companies and about $2 million from the federal CARES Act.

Many of the homes will be provided with a wired connection, laptops or tablets for each student and multilingual training on internet basics from restarting a modem to how much bandwidth can be in use to allow kids to do schoolwork at the same time. School district officials said it will also provide mobile hot spots for children who are homeless or have unstable housing.