Pennsylvania's COVID-19 Dashboard shows increase in week-to-week cases

The state's COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, which compares weekly cases to the previous weeks, indicates an increase in the number of new cases in Pennsylvania.

As of Thursday, July 16, the state has seen a seven-day case increase of 5,579. The previous seven-day increase, from July 3 to July 9, was 4,914.

The dashboard is designed to provide early warning signs of factors that affect the state’s mitigation efforts. The data available on the dashboard includes week-over-week case differences, incidence rates, test percent-positivity, and rates of hospitalizations, ventilations and emergency room visits tied to COVID-19.

The statewide percent-positivity is 4.4%. But 10 counties saw positivity rates of 5% or more: Beaver, 8.2%; Allegheny, 7.5%; Washington, 6.2%; Indiana, 6.1%; Lawrence, 6.1%; York, 6.1%; Lebanon, 6.0%; Philadelphia, 5.5%; Dauphin, 5.1%; and Westmoreland, 5.0%.

The state Department of Health also removed Delaware from the list of states recommended for domestic travelers returning from to quarantine for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania.