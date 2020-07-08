Pennsylvania tries luck again in mini-casino license auction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania will again seek to auction a mini-casino license on Sept. 2, under orders from state lawmakers in search of cash for a treasury starved of tax collections from shutdowns to contain the coronavirus.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Wednesday scheduled the auction after budget legislation that passed in May required another auction.

Owners of the state's licensed casinos are eligible to bid, although many of them never bid in seven prior auctions. The bidding is under a 2017 state law to expand gambling, including authorizing auctions of 10 mini-casino licenses that allow the holder to operate up to 750 slot machines and up to 40 table games.

Bidders must submit a prospective site for the casino that cannot come within 40 miles of another casino location.

Minimum bids are set at $7.5 million, and the state tax rate on casino revenue is among the nation’s highest.

Meanwhile, exclusion zones around the 17 existing and proposed casino sites have rendered Pennsylvania’s largest metropolitan areas off-limits. That leaves bidders with a choice of rural northern Pennsylvania, a stretch along the Ohio border between Pittsburgh and Erie, and a handful of smaller cities, including Altoona, Williamsport and State College.