Pennsylvania Supreme Court tosses challenge to eviction ban

“During this pandemic, staying in our homes is lifesaving,” said Patty Torres, organizing director for Make the Road Pennsylvania, an advocacy group for Hispanic immigrants. “With this lawsuit now put to rest, it’s time for Gov. Wolf to extend the eviction moratorium indefinitely and make sure that we can all be safe and healthy in our homes.”

Landlords had been waging a legal fight against the moratorium, saying they are hard-pressed to keep up with taxes, insurance, utilities, maintenance and mortgage payments without the ability to enforce lease agreements.

The Pennsylvania Residential Owners Association said it was frustrated and disappointed by the Supreme Court’s refusal to issue a ruling.

“It appears to me that they do not want to deal with it. They do not want to do something that is in opposition to Gov. Wolf’s decision,” said the group’s executive director, Rita Dallago.

For landlords, she said, “if this continues, their business will collapse. Without income, these people will be out of business. ... They’re going to lose those properties. Then we’re looking at a bigger issue. We’re looking at tenants without a place to live.”