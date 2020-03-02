Pennsylvania Supreme Court to review child sex abuse time limits decision

The justices agreed to consider whether the Superior Court decision improperly did away with the statute of limitations and a discovery rule for civil actions, and whether the lower court also mistakenly let plaintiffs sue for civil conspiracy as a secondary reason for a lawsuit when too much time has elapsed to pursue the primary reason.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The other grounds for taking the case, the Supreme Court order said, was whether the lower court wrongly established that “a fiduciary,” in this case, the church and church officials, owed “a never-ending duty to speak after the end of the relationship, thereby eliminating a plaintiff's duty to exercise due diligence and conduct a reasonable investigation."

The Pennsylvania Legislature in November passed a number of changes related to future abuse — giving prosecutors more time to pursue cases and victims more time to sue.

As for prior abuse that occurred too long ago for lawsuits, Republicans in the state Senate blocked legislation to set up a two-year “window” for otherwise time-barred lawsuits, instead starting the lengthy process of amending the state constitution to allow the lawsuit window.

The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they are sexual assault victims unless they want to be identified, and Serbin said Rice does.