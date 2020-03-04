Pennsylvania State Police loosens ban on trooper arm tattoos

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania state troopers will now be allowed to have tattoos on their arms, but those who do will have to wear long-sleeved uniform shirts that conceal them when they are on duty, the agency announced Wednesday.

In a statement, Col. Robert Evanchick, the state police commissioner, said the policy change reflects an “evolving public perception” about tattoos. The agency hopes the new policy will widen its field of potential recruits.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before Wednesday's announcement, troopers could have tattoos, as long as they were not visible to the public. Troopers still may not have tattoos that are above their neckline or below their wrist, the state police said.

Tattoos that could be seen as hateful or discriminatory toward any race, national origin, gender, religion, sexual orientation or ethnicity are prohibited. A committee will review tattoos on prospective cadets during the hiring process.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0