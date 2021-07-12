 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pennsylvania says it counted 500K duplicate COVID-19 shots
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Pennsylvania says it counted 500K duplicate COVID-19 shots

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sadler Health COVID-19 4

Sadler Heath Center in Carlisle used the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for its five-day, walk-in vaccine clinic.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 don’t need a booster shot at this time, according to data currently available, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (Jim Watson/Reuters).

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's Department of Health has reduced the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses that had been administered by about 500,000, saying the numbers were duplicates.

The figures, released Friday evening without explanation, also showed an increase of about 60,000 in the number of people who are counted as fully vaccinated.

The numbers include 66 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties. They do not include Philadelphia, which is its own vaccine jurisdiction.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For all 67 counties, the percentage of people 18 and over who are vaccinated was 61%, up slightly with the change in data.

Asked about the changed figures, a Department of Health spokesperson said agency staff had been working to link both first and second doses to individual residents.

As a result, they were removing duplicated data that resulted from providers using software that did not include a unique patient identifier or uploading duplicate data, or people getting first and second doses from different providers.

Friday's data showed just under 11.3 million total vaccine doses, down from Thursday's figure of 11.8 million. It also showed over 5.5 million people fully vaccinated, up 64,000 from Thursday's figure.

Transmission rates in Pennsylvania have remained stable after a long decline during the spring as more people got vaccinated.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

With sea levels on the rise, are these types of houses the future?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News