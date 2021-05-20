Pennsylvania reports 50% of adults are fully vaccinated

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania marked a milestone on Thursday, with 50% of adults statewide now considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Wolf administration says it will lift an order requiring unvaccinated people to wear masks in public once 70% of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated, meaning at least two weeks beyond the last required dose.

That percentage stood at 50% on Thursday, according to federal data, while 68% of adults had at least one shot.

As of Thursday's data, the Health Department says 44,968 partial vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 91,773 full vaccines (both doses) administered. That means 43.65% of the county's eligible population (210,236 people) has been fully vaccinated.

The pace of vaccinations has been slowing for weeks, with most people eager to get the shot already having done so. Health Department data provided to the Associated Press shows Pennsylvania ordered only about a quarter of the vaccine doses to which it was entitled last week, signaling a steep drop-off in demand.