Pennsylvania doesn’t have a red-flag law, which allows for temporary firearm removal from individuals believed to be at risk of harming themselves or others.

The policy, which exists in 19 states and D.C., is one that gun-safety advocates are pushing for once again across the U.S. in the aftermath of the late March Nashville school shooting, which killed six people.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has previously expressed his support for the policy, saying “red-flag laws allow us to take action when someone who has a gun begins to act erratically.” Statehouse Democrats have also unsuccessfully pushed for such bills in the legislature.

State Senate Republicans blocked a vote on a red-flag law last year. After Democrats took control of the House this year, the policy could come back up again.

“Strengthening public safety in communities across the commonwealth is a priority, not just for House Democrats but also the public,” according to Elizabeth Rementer, press secretary for the Office of the Majority Leader Matt Bradford. “After years of inaction and countless tragedies, House Democrats intend to finally and meaningfully address (a) lack of common sense gun safety threatening our communities.”

Sen. Kim Ward, the Republican Senate leader, did not reply to our request for comment.

A bipartisan contingent of Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation supported the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which contains funding for states to create and implement red-flag laws. However, states without red-flag laws can use it for other gun violence reduction programs. Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey and U.S. Rep. Bryan Fitzpatrick were two of 29 Republicans nationwide to vote for the bill, which was broadly supported by Democrats.

At the time of its passage, Toomey said, “This bipartisan gun safety bill protects the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens while taking steps to make our communities safer.”

After the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was passed, Pennsylvania applied for and was awarded about $8.5 million in funding made available from the bill.

"Pennsylvania has experienced a surge in demand for behavioral health and crisis care in recent years and has also seen a significant increase in firearm-related incidents, including gun deaths,” the state said in its funding application, noting that it would use the funding “to promote system-wide enhancements and focus on the reduction of gun violence and promote initiatives that provide the support required.”

Gun-safety experts have said red flag laws are working across the U.S. to prevent mass shootings and curb suicides and domestic violence. Pennsylvania had more than 1,750 firearm deaths in 2020, or a death rate of 13.6 per 100,000 people, according to federal data.