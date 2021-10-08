Pennsylvania prison guard vaccinations increase after governor's mandate

HARRISBURG — The number of vaccinated state prison system employees has nearly doubled in the two months since Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf mandated vaccines or weekly testing to help contain the coronavirus, a policy prison guards unsuccessfully challenged in court.

The Corrections Department said Friday more than 6,700 workers have now been vaccinated, nearly 43% of the total and an increase from about 3,600 in early August. The number not vaccinated has fallen from about 12,300 to 9,100.

Last week, a Commonwealth Court judge threw out a lawsuit by the prison guards' union that sought to stop the policy unless inmates, visitors and outside vendors are also subject to the requirement.

The prison agency said thousands of tests have been performed since the vax-or-test mandate went into effect Sept. 7. The testing process is being refined so that discipline applies only to those who are truly refusing to comply, not people who have valid reasons for not being tested, such as being on leave or otherwise exempt.