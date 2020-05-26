Pennsylvania preps short-term budget amid virus uncertainty

Wolf, a Democrat, said talks with the Legislature have been constructive, and he backed the need for an unusual, short-term budget plan to compensate for delayed tax deadlines and collapsing revenues.

“I think all of us are struggling to know exactly what the financial situation is going to look like over the course of the whole next fiscal year, so we are going to do, I know, some unusual things,” Wolf said at a video news conference Tuesday.

Among the uncertainties in the coming fiscal year are whether the federal government will contribute more aid, he said.

The spending legislation is expected to be accompanied by a raft of budget-related legislation negotiated behind closed doors and another bill that distributes approximately $2 billion in federal coronavirus emergency aid to nursing homes, agricultural programs, counties and more.

The $25.8 billion package would carry full-year money for many public school budget lines, as well as for state-supported universities, debt service and school pension obligations. But much of the rest of the state's operating budget lines would be funded through Nov. 30, the last day of the two-year legislative session, Senate and House officials said.