Pennsylvania officials eye areas where COVID-19 cases rising

Cases are on the rise in Allegheny County, which reported 61 new confirmed infections Friday, its second-highest reported daily total of new cases. The county's case counts and percentage of positive tests both more than tripled in the last seven days, compared with the previous seven-day period, according to state data reported Friday.

In Philadelphia, health officials said Friday they are not meeting the target reductions in new infections to move next week as planned to the green phase.

As a result, they warned that they may have to postpone that step, thus keeping more restrictions in place on businesses that can open, as well as capacity and the size of public gatherings.

The city's health commissioner, Dr. Thomas Farley, said Philadelphia is seeing a slow increase in cases in the city, with a specific spike in people ages 16 to 19, likely because of social gatherings.

The city announced a mandatory mask order for both indoor and outdoor spaces for those in contact with someone they don't live with, and Farley urged people to quarantine themselves if they come to the city from other states or counties where case counts are rising.