Pennsylvania nurse union alleges continued rationing of PPE

"It's not about the quantity of PPE locked away in a closet, but whether the hospitals are handing out the PPE to staff," the union's letter said. "The consistent excuse hospitals have given when confronted about their lack of basic protections for worker safety is, 'it's a crisis; we can't do it.' Well, they can, and they must!"

The union said it wants the Health Department to issue a range of new regulations, including a requirement for more extensive testing of health care workers and a mandate that each hospital worker receive at least one new N95 respirator per day.

Responding to the union's letter, the Health Department said it has sent nearly 5 million N95 respirator masks and vast quantities of medical-grade face masks, gloves, gowns and other supplies in nearly 500 shipments to hospitals statewide.

"Secretary Levine appreciates the concerns raised in this letter," said her spokesman, Nate Wardle, adding: "It is essential that hospitals do not begin to allow these procedures if they cannot properly protect their staff, or their ability to respond to the COVID-19 emergency."

The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, a trade group, has said that a statewide, voluntary mutual aid agreement has been deploying critical supplies. The Wolf administration has also reserved the right to commandeer medical supplies from private and public health care facilities, manufacturers and other companies.