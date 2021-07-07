Pennsylvania man charged in attack on AP photographer, police at Capitol

A federal magistrate in Allentown, Pennsylvania, ordered Byerly to be jailed pending a detention hearing on Monday. Court records don't list a defense attorney for him.

The charges against Byerly in a June 25 complaint include assaulting a federal officer, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

More than 520 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riots in the six months since the siege. More than 100 defendants have been charged with assaulting police officers. Others have been charged in the destruction of camera equipment belonging to journalists covering the riot, including an AP video crew.

An Illinois man arrested on June 24 was the first defendant charged with assaulting a member of the news media during the riot, according to the Justice Department. Shane Jason Woods, 43, is accused of tackling a cameraman, causing him to fall and drop his camera, according to an FBI agent's affidavit.

Footage of the riot showed Byerly wearing a gray “Kutztown” beanie, a neon yellow “safety” long-sleeve shirt under a black jacket, a striped face covering and a black backpack. Byerly lives in Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, which is roughly 5 miles Kutztown, the affidavit says,