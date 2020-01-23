Pennsylvania is among 17 states joining lawsuit to block 3D gun files

SEATTLE — A move by the Trump administration to allow 3D-printed gun files to be released on the internet would make it easier for terrorists and criminals to access weapons, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Thursday in filing a multistate lawsuit trying to block the data.

The lawsuit, joined by California, New York and 17 other states, was filed in U.S. District Court in Seattle. Ferguson said a previous multistate lawsuit led a federal judge last year to strike down the administration’s earlier attempt to allow the files to be distributed.

The states had sued to stop an agreement that the government had reached with Austin, Texas-based Defense Distributed, saying felons or terrorists could acquire guidelines on how to print undetectable plastic guns. Now the federal government is pursuing formal rules that would allow such files to be made public, Ferguson said.

“Why is the Trump administration working so hard to allow domestic abusers, felons and terrorists access to untraceable, undetectable 3D-printed guns?” Ferguson said in a statement.