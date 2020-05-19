Pennsylvania House approves bills to reopen restaurants

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state House cast divided votes in favor of two bills that would reopen restaurants under certain conditions in the yellow or green phases but not the most restrictive red phase areas of Pennsylvania’s reopening map.

Republican supporters said positive trends in new infections made it safe to act, while Democratic opponents argued the legislation will put people’s health at risk.

One bill would allow outdoor seating only; the other would permit indoor seating at 50% of normal capacity.

“This can be done in a safe manner, should be done in a safe manner,” said Rep. Garth Everett, R-Lycoming, the bills’ prime sponsor. Minority Leader Frank Dermody, D-Allegheny, argued that opening restaurants through the legislation could tie Wolf’s hands if new cases spike.

Both proposals were sent to the state Senate for its consideration.