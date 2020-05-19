Pennsylvania House approves bills to reopen restaurants

Pennsylvania House approves bills to reopen restaurants

Pennsylvania Capitol

An America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg.

 Associated Press

The state House cast divided votes in favor of two bills that would reopen restaurants under certain conditions in the yellow or green phases but not the most restrictive red phase areas of Pennsylvania’s reopening map.

Republican supporters said positive trends in new infections made it safe to act, while Democratic opponents argued the legislation will put people’s health at risk.

One bill would allow outdoor seating only; the other would permit indoor seating at 50% of normal capacity.

“This can be done in a safe manner, should be done in a safe manner,” said Rep. Garth Everett, R-Lycoming, the bills’ prime sponsor. Minority Leader Frank Dermody, D-Allegheny, argued that opening restaurants through the legislation could tie Wolf’s hands if new cases spike.

Both proposals were sent to the state Senate for its consideration.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News