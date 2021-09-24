Pennsylvania hits COVID-19 vaccination milestone, Wolf says

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday announced that 85% of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older have received their first COVID-19 vaccination.

“Today, the commonwealth has reached another milestone against COVID-19 and protecting ourselves and our loved ones against this deadly virus,” Wolf said.

As of Friday, vaccine providers have administered 12,645,207 COVID-19 vaccines in the state. Pennsylvania ranks ninth nationally in first doses administered.

Last week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that, since January 2021, 97% of COVID-19-related deaths and 95% of reported hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.

“The data is clear: COVID-19 vaccinations save lives,” Wolf said. “In fact, the data shows that compared to unvaccinated people, fully vaccinated individuals are seven times less likely to get COVID-19 and eight times less likely to die from COVID-19. We cannot stress the importance of getting vaccinated enough. Vaccines are safe and effective. Please, get yours today.”

To find a vaccine provider near you, visit vaccines.gov.