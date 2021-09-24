 Skip to main content
Pennsylvania hits COVID-19 vaccination milestone, Wolf says
Pennsylvania hits COVID-19 vaccination milestone, Wolf says

Virus Outbreak

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College on Sept. 14 in Reading, Pa. 

 MATT ROURKE, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Governor Tom Wolf visited Monday Rivas Deli Grocery II in York, an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine site, to encourage eligible Pennsylvanians who are not yet vaccinated to take advantage of their local community vaccine clinics. "For people with irregular or unpredictable work hours, limited mobility, language barriers, and other challenges, hosting vaccine clinics where and when people shop for groceries is an excellent opportunity for vulnerable populations to get vaccinated," said Gov. Wolf. "This upcoming clinic is a great example of how trusted community leaders and organizations can make a difference when they get involved in the vaccination effort."

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday announced that 85% of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older have received their first COVID-19 vaccination.

“Today, the commonwealth has reached another milestone against COVID-19 and protecting ourselves and our loved ones against this deadly virus,” Wolf said.

As of Friday, vaccine providers have administered 12,645,207 COVID-19 vaccines in the state. Pennsylvania ranks ninth nationally in first doses administered.

Last week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that, since January 2021, 97% of COVID-19-related deaths and 95% of reported hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.

“The data is clear: COVID-19 vaccinations save lives,” Wolf said. “In fact, the data shows that compared to unvaccinated people, fully vaccinated individuals are seven times less likely to get COVID-19 and eight times less likely to die from COVID-19. We cannot stress the importance of getting vaccinated enough. Vaccines are safe and effective. Please, get yours today.”

To find a vaccine provider near you, visit vaccines.gov.

