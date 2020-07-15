Pennsylvania extends gun permits again

Pennsylvania extends gun permits again

Pennsylvania State Police logo

Pennsylvania residents will be allowed to carry guns on expired permits for a little longer.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday granted another extension for holders of concealed carry permits. State police said that permits that expired March 19 or later have been extended to Sept. 30. The extension was granted because of the ongoing closure of some county courthouses and sheriff's offices.

