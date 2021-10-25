PennDOT to take comments on I-83 South Bridge replacement project

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will host an on-demand virtual public meeting for the Interstate 83 South Bridge Project until 11:59 p.m. Nov. 24.

The meeting can be accessed online by visiting www.penndot.gov/i83SouthBridge. There will also be two in-person public open houses on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10.

The I-83 John Harris Memorial Bridge, also called the South Bridge, no longer meets current design standards, PennDOT said. Due to anticipated increases in traffic volumes, the bridge and its connections on the West Shore need to be upgraded.

The I-83 South Bridge Project is a candidate for bridge tolling through the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership Initiative, as part of the PennDOT Pathways Program. The program seeks to identify potential alternative funding solutions for transportation in the state. Under the initiative, tolls collected would be used for the bridges’ construction, maintenance and operation.

Information about the project’s conceptual design plans, environmental and community impacts, potential tolling implementation, and project schedule are available for review in the public meeting.

You can submit an online comment directly from the on-demand virtual public meeting site, or you can use one the methods below to share your feedback. All comments submitted during the comment period will receive equal consideration regardless of the method of submission.

Email: i83SouthBridge@pa.gov

Hotline: (717) 743-1005

Mail: PennDOT District 8, I-83 South Bridge Project, Attn: Derek Mitch, 2140 Herr Street, Harrisburg, PA 17103

The public can also attend one of the in-person public open houses for the project. Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about the project and speak with members of the project team. Open house dates, times and locations are:

1-7 p.m. Nov. 9, 2021, Harrisburg Mall, 3501 Paxton St., Harrisburg, first floor across from Wells Fargo Bank

1-7 p.m. Nov. 10, Penn Harris Hotel, 1150 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0