PennDOT extends expiration dates on driver licenses, ID cards, vehicle registrations and other products

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has extended expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards, learner’s permits, disability placards, vehicle registrations and safety and emission inspections in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Deadlines that will be extended effective March 27 are:

• Driver licenses, photo ID cards and learner's permits scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through April 30, 2020, the expiration date is now extended through May 31, 2020.

• Vehicle registrations, safety inspections and emissions inspections scheduled to expire from March 16 through April 30, 2020, the expiration date is now extended through May 31, 2020.

• Disabilities parking placards scheduled to expire from March 16 through April 30, 2020, the expiration date is now extended through May 31, 2020.

These extensions are in addition to those announced on March 16.

Also, all Driver License Centers and Photo License Centers and the Harrisburg Riverfront Office Center in Pennsylvania are closed for counter service until further notice.

Customers may complete various transactions and access multiple resources via the Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

