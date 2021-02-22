PennDOT extends expiration dates on commercial driver licenses, commercial learner’s permits

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday that expiration dates for commercial driver licenses and commercial learner’s permits will be extended for Pennsylvania residents in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

This will be the final extension for the following expiration dates:

The expiration date for a commercial learner’s permit scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through March 31, 2021, is extended through March 31, 2021.

The expiration date for commercial driver licenses scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through March 31, 2021, is extended through March 31, 2021.

Customers with commercial products that are covered by the extension but have not yet been renewed are encouraged to renew their CDL products as soon as possible by March 31. No further extensions will be given on these products.

Expiration extension deadlines on noncommercial driver license, photo identification cards, learner’s permits and camera cards ended on Aug. 31, 2020.

For a list of open driver license and photo license centers and the services provided, as well as their hours of operation, please visit www.dmv.pa.gov.