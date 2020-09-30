PennDOT extends expiration dates on commercial driver licenses, commercial learner’s permits and hazardous materials endorsements

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that expiration dates for commercial driver licenses and commercial learner’s permits will be extended in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Effective Sept. 30, the following documents’ expiration dates will be extended:

• The expiration date for a commercial learner’s permit scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through Nov. 29, 2020, is extended through Nov. 29.

• The expiration date for commercial driver licenses scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through Nov. 29, 2020, is extended through Nov. 29.

• The expiration date of a hazardous materials endorsement for a person with a Pennsylvania commercial driver’s license and who held a valid, unexpired HME with a determination of no security threat on or after March 6, 2020, is extended until Oct. 29.

Expiration extension deadlines on noncommercial driver license, photo identification cards, learner’s permits and camera cards expired on Aug. 31.

For a list of open driver license and photo license centers and the services provided, as well as their hours of operation, please visit www.dmv.pa.gov.