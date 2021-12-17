PennDOT adds updates to Market Street Bridge project website; comments sought

HARRISBURG — PennDOT said updates have been added to the website for the project to rehabilitate Market Street Bridge, which connects Harrisburg and Wormleysburg.

The project includes the 16-span western bridge and the 16-span eastern bridge that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Updates include additional options to improve bicycle and pedestrian accommodations on the bridge.

In each option, sidewalks will be replaced with a smoother surface. The metal plate hatches will be relocated to the roadway for better access. Additional bicycle signage and pavement markings will be considered for any option chosen.

• Option 1: Maintains four 10-foot lanes, similar to current conditions. It improves the sidewalk surfaces on both bridges, but it maintains two 5-foot 9-inch wide sidewalks on the eastern bridge. This option does not provide additional bicycle accommodations on the eastern bridge other than smoother sidewalks. For the western bridge, two 7-foot sidewalks along with 2-foot shoulders are proposed, which will provide additional space for bicyclists. This option would also allow the roadway to be restriped in the future for three vehicular lanes and add bike/pedestrian accommodations at a later date.

• Option 2: Maintains four 10-foot lanes. The upstream sidewalk is eliminated on both bridges to provide a wider downstream sidewalk (9-foot 6-inch wide on eastern bridge and 10-foot wide on western bridge). Two shoulders (1-foot wide) are also provided on the western bridge and one 1-foot shoulder can be provided on the eastern bridge for additional space for bicyclists. The wider sidewalk can be considered a “shared use path”, that will allow pedestrians and bicyclists to use it simultaneously.

• Option 3: Reduces to three 10-foot lanes and provides a wider upstream sidewalk for pedestrians (7-foot 6-inch wide on eastern bridge, 6-foot wide on western bridge), a wider downstream sidewalk for shared use (10-foot wide on both bridges), and 2-foot shoulders between vehicles lanes and raised sidewalks, which provides additional space for bicyclists.

The project includes arch rehabilitation and replacement of the deck and sidewalks on the eastern bridge and construction of a new superstructure (deck and beams) on the western bridge. Improvements to the sidewalks on both bridges will enhance access for bicycle and pedestrian use.

Information, including a project overview, project displays and methods to provide comment, is available on the project website at www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-8/PublicMeetings/DauphinCounty/MarketStreetBridge/Pages/Default.aspx. An in-person open house plan display will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 18, 2022, at Kinsley Hall, 20 Market St., Wormleysburg.

Comments will be accepted through Jan. 28, 2022.

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2024.

