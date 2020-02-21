Penn State settles 'outstanding issues' with Paterno family

HARRISBURG — Penn State and the family of the late head football coach Joe Paterno announced Friday they have resolved “outstanding issues” that had divided them, eight years after he was fired following Jerry Sandusky's child molestation arrest.

The university issued a statement, read by the chairman of the university board at a meeting, that it had agreed to pay “certain of the Paterno family's expenses” and wished to move forward. The amount was not disclosed.

“It is time to come together and devote our energies solely to education, research and the advancement of one of America's great institutions of higher learning,” Paterno's widow, Sue Paterno, said in a separate statement.

The deal ends a lawsuit against the university by the Paternos' son Jay Paterno, who is a member of the Penn State board. Jay Paterno had claimed the university-commissioned report into the scandal had unfairly tarnished him and made him unable to find work as a football coach.

In a phone interview, Jay Paterno called the agreement “a relief" and “a long time coming.”