Penn State moves classes online, encourages students to stay home next 3 weeks

HARRISBURG — Cases of the new coronavirus crept into a new county in Pennsylvania as Penn State and at least a dozen other schools moved classes online while St. Patrick's Day parades in Philadelphia, Scranton and Pittsburgh were canceled.

Bucks County, in suburban Philadelphia, confirmed its first two cases late Tuesday. Along with an additional case confirmed Wednesday in neighboring Montgomery County, that boosted the statewide total to at least 15 confirmed cases, according to the state Department of Health, which also said 54 tests were pending.

Penn State even encouraged students to stay home the next three weeks.

A look at the latest developments in Pennsylvania:

WHAT WE KNOW

All the people who have tested positive in the state live in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities say. Most people are believed to have contracted the virus while traveling outside the state or country, but some new cases are people who got sick while inside Pennsylvania.

Late Tuesday, Bucks County's health department said it had discovered the county’s first cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in two adults who live together and had attended an out-of-state gathering recently. They are in isolation at home.