Penn State cancels in-person classes for rest of semester

HARRISBURG — Penn State University on Wednesday canceled in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester, citing the coronavirus pandemic, as state officials announced a 40% jump in the number of confirmed cases.

Penn State, which enrolls about 100,000 students at 20 campuses throughout the state, had previously planned to resume live classroom instruction on April 6 but said it needed to take more dramatic action "based on on evolving federal guidance and statewide mitigation plans announced by Gov. Tom Wolf around the growing coronavirus pandemic."

The university announced that exams will take place remotely, and commencement will be postponed. Officials said students will be told when they can return to pick up personal belongings inside campus residences.

The university's president, Eric J. Barron, said the school will honor its graduates in some form.

"Graduation is a significant milestone for our students and while it may not be the same as our traditional ceremony, we are committed to finding the best way possible to recognize the achievements of our graduates," he said.