Parent resistance thwarts school desegregation efforts

The success of such efforts can depend on the size of the coalition seeking change and how well the goals are communicated. The most important task for school officials is "to explain to the public why integrated schools are good for everyone," Kahlenberg said.

Race and class divisions were on display for months last year after the Howard County school board directed the superintendent to start a comprehensive redistricting process. The Howard County Council in August requested that the blueprint address socioeconomic and racial segregation across the school system, which serves about 59,000 children, the majority of whom are minorities. Most low-income students are black and Hispanic.

The superintendent originally proposed moving some 7,400 students to different schools. The overwhelming opposition was led by white and Asian families, who protested near an area mall and flooded public meetings.

They carried signs that read "Kids before politics," "Swapping kids creates new inequities" and "No forced busing." Speakers at public meetings said the changes would cause stress and anxiety for their children. One suggested the transfers could lead students to consider suicide.

Opponents insisted the issue was not about race and sought to distance themselves from racist feedback submitted in writing.