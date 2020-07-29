Panel to mull use of 'squaw' in street, trail names in Allegheny County borough

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — A western Pennsylvania borough committee plans to examine use of the word “squaw" in street and trail names after objections to the word as a derogatory term for Native American women.

The Tribune-Review reports that several residents in Allegheny County's Fox Chapel have requested that local governments replace the word. Councilwoman Mandy Steele said she expects the issue to be discussed at an Aug. 17 meeting.

“In my opinion, where there is consensus among a historically violently oppressed minority group that a word is offensive, legislators should remove it from place names,” she said. “No committees, no community vote, no referendum. Just remove it.”

Steele has joined others in spearheading the name change on Old Squaw Trail and Squaw Run Road, along with Squaw Run, a stream that winds from the Allegheny River through the Lower Valley. The Squaw Valley Park name has drawn dueling petitions in O'Hara Township.

Fox Chapel council president Andrew Bennett suggested that residents from Squaw Run Road and Squaw Run Road East should serve on the borough’s new committee.