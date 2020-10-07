Pandemic pushes start of holiday shopping earlier than ever

"We're preparing for a holiday season unlike any we've seen before," said Target CEO Brian Cornell.

With many people out of work and even more uncertain about their economic futures, this isn't expected to be a banner year for holiday sales. Shoppers will likely buy fewer gifts because they won't be traveling to big family holiday gatherings. And they'll be focused on gifts related to activities around the home, from workout wear to home goods and gaming consoles. One bright spot: People are spending less on experiences like travel and eating out, which have siphoned away holiday sales over the past few years.

"Shoppers are going to be very selective in what they buy,''' said Ken Perkins, president of Retail Metrics, a retail research firm. "Retailers, particularly department stores and specialty clothing chains, need to get it right in terms of inventory and customer traffic. They're fighting for their lives."

The first big holiday push will come from Amazon, which is positioning its mid-October Prime Day as a kickoff to the holiday shopping season. This is the first time Amazon has held Prime Day so close to the holidays. It's usually in July, but was postponed this year.