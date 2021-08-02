Pandemic eviction crisis leads to greater tenant protections

In a mostly empty conference room at a Virginia cultural arts center, Tara Simmons was looking for someone who might help her stave off eviction.

Simmons, 44, a home health aide who lives with her two children and two grandchildren, was only a month behind on her rent. But that didn't stop her landlord from ordering her out of the house by Saturday, when the federal eviction moratorium ended.

Already enduring health problems, Simmons said she feared she would be out on the street.

"I've been in my house for four years now. And two months before my lease was up, I get an email saying that they weren't renewing my lease," said Simmons of Newport News, Virginia. "That's it. No explanation why or whatever."

"I've been trying to find somewhere to move since I got that. I still haven't been able to find a way to move because of the economy. ... This pandemic is hard."

As a state lawmaker made a few remarks and others grabbed free lunch, Simmons connected with attorneys from the Legal Aid Society of Eastern Virginia. They advised her that her landlord needed a court order to get her out. She was safe for now.