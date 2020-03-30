Pa. survivalists feel vindicated by coronavirus outbreak

"There's a reason why lighters were invented," Dawes said.

All across the country, people who identify as "preppers" have spent years stockpiling food, even ammunition, for disaster scenarios, and many feel vindicated as the coronavirus and efforts to stop it spread. They've often been ridiculed or called paranoid, but they say many of their critics are now asking for their help, or whether they can spare some of their surplus if times get tough.

One administrator for a Facebook prepper group said he's been adding 2,000 members per week.

"The only story we want to tell is that everyone, every member of a community, should learn the basics of survival not only for themselves, but for their communities," he said in a message.

Wowak and Dawes do not consider themselves "preppers," both preferring to be called woodsmen who practice bushcraft. Wowak said he uses firearms for hunting, not "tactical" reasons, but believes trapping is more practical when looking for food.

Some Pennsylvania preppers agreed to speak to The Inquirer, but none would divulge their full names out of concern that their locations would be uncovered. Many declined to be interviewed, saying "the media" perpetuated the "prepper" stereotype.