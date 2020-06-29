Pa.'s pandemic numbers dip amid worries about Pittsburgh

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania reported 492 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Monday and 505 cases and three deaths on Sunday, slight drops that come as concerns about rising infections nationally has officials scrutinizing the numbers to look for trends.

The Health Department's figures from Friday and Saturday were around 600 new confirmed cases and 22 and 24 deaths, respectively.

Pennsylvania has so far had nearly 86,000 confirmed infections and 6,614 deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

The final two counties in the state, Philadelphia and Lebanon, will be moved to the least restrictive “green” zone in Gov. Tom Wolf's color-coded reopening system on Friday.

There has been particular focus on the disease's spread in Allegheny County, home to the city of Pittsburgh, where officials will stopping on-site consumption of alcohol in bars and restaurants as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The move is in response to what they have described as an alarming increase in infections, largely among younger people.