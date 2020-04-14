Pa.'s essential workers struggle with child care

Her husband has also taken on the role of primary caregiver for their two children, who are 5 and 3, and his 11-year-old daughter, Nieratko said.

Nieratko is not seeing the children as much as she would like to. And she doesn't have the time or energy to focus on their education when she's at home.

"I'm worried that they're going to be behind because I can't double as running a grocery store and being a teacher," she said.

Her 3-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son would normally be in child care, Nieratko said. Her in-laws, who are in their 70s, might also help out under normal circumstances, but she and her husband worried about putting them at risk for COVID-19.

"It's just necessity," she said of the system they have cobbled together. "There is not another option."

Balancing act

Other parents are struggling to work from home while their children stay at home with them.

Melissa Sinicki, a program manager for Lord Corp., said she wakes up each day at 5:30 a.m. and tries to get half of her day's work done at her Millcreek Township home before her daughters, who are 7 and 9, wake up later in the morning.