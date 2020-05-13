Pa. receives $524 million to help schools respond to pandemic

Pa. receives $524 million to help schools respond to pandemic

Pennsylvania Capitol

An America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg.

 Associated Press

Pennsylvania schools will get $524 million in federal funding to help them respond to the virus, the governor’s office said Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Education approved Pennsylvania’s application for the one-time emergency allocation, which was part of the federal coronavirus relief law signed by President Donald Trump in late March.

Schools may use the funding for a wide range of purposes, including food service, professional training, technology purchases, sanitization and cleaning supplies, summer and after-school programs and mental health supports, the governor’s office said.

