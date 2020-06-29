Pa. providing guidelines for visits to nursing homes
alert top story

Pa. providing guidelines for visits to nursing homes

{{featured_button_text}}
Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Two employees at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

 provided by Cumberland County

Pennsylvania government agencies are laying out guidelines that will make it easier for people to visit relatives and others inside nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

The Human Services and Health departments announced procedures over the weekend that apply to nursing homes, personal care homes, assisted living residences and private intermediate care facilities.

The homes must first have a publicly available plan, be able to do testing within a day of any resident showing symptoms, implement scheduling, be prepared to isolate residents with a COVID-19 diagnosis and meet standards for staffing, protective equipment and screening.

To reopen for visitors, facilities must have had no new outbreaks among residents or staff and no spread over a two-week period.

DOH: 7 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Monday
Pa.'s pandemic numbers dip amid worries about Pittsburgh

Nursing homes and personal care facilities have borne the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic in Pennsylvania, accounting for nearly 70% of the state’s roughly 6,600 fatalities.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Store manager describes life in age of COVID-19
State

Store manager describes life in age of COVID-19

For weeks Samantha Clarke calmly listened to the insults and threats directed daily at her and her employees by people who learned they couldn't enter the Modesto, California, store without wearing a mask and following other coronavirus-related rules.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News