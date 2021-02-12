Pa. lawyer defending Trump accustomed to political disaster

HARRISBURG — Bruce L. Castor Jr. answered his cellphone, but he had no time to talk.

“I'm 12 minutes from prime time,” he said, before heading to the well of the U.S. Senate to defend his client, Donald Trump, as one of two defense lawyers in the ex-president's second impeachment trial.

It may have marked the high point for him.

Castor's moment in the national glare, televised from the well of the Senate chamber, was seen as an ambling and at times aimless hour-long disquisition in search of a point. And that was just the opinion of several Republican senators, including steadfast supporters of the president.

“I thought I knew where he was going, and I really didn’t know where it was going,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who is among Trump's most fervent backers.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, added that Castor “just rambled on and on and on.”

It was at odds with Castor's reputation as a sure-footed, loquacious, media-savvy prosecutor from the Philadelphia suburbs who for decades had seemed as comfortable in front of a camera as in a courtroom.