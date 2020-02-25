Pa. is among 39 states investigating Juul's marketing

HARTFORD, Conn. — A coalition of 39 states will look into the marketing and sales of vaping products by Juul Labs, including whether the company targeted youths and made misleading claims about nicotine content in its devices, officials announced Tuesday.

Attorneys general from Connecticut, Florida, Nevada, Oregon and Texas said they will lead the multistate investigation into San Francisco-based Juul, which also faces lawsuits by teenagers and others who say they became addicted to the company’s vaping products.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said on Twitter Tuesday that his office is among those joining the investigation.

The state officials said they also will investigate the company’s claims about the risk, safety and effectiveness of its vaping products as smoking cessation devices.

“I will not prejudge where this investigation will lead,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in a statement, “but we will follow every fact and are prepared to take strong action in conjunction with states across the nation to protect public health.”

Juul released a statement saying it has halted television, print and digital advertising and eliminated most flavors in response to concerns by government officials and others.