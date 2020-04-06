Pa. House swears in 3 members who won special elections in March

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — Three new members of the Pennsylvania House were sworn in Monday during a brief ceremony in the state Capitol.

The three Republicans won special elections last month to fill seats vacated by members who were elected to county offices in November.

The new members are Rep. Eric Davanzo of Westmoreland County, Rep. Tim Bonner of Mercer County and Rep. K.C. Tomlinson of Bucks County.

A judge administered the oath inside a mostly empty House chambers, as many of the members and employees nearby wore protective masks and gloves.

The House has no vacancies and Republicans hold the majority, 110 to 93.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0