Pa. House swears in 3 members who won special elections in March

Pa. House swears in 3 members who won special elections in March

{{featured_button_text}}
Pennsylvania Capitol

An America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg.

 Associated Press

HARRISBURG — Three new members of the Pennsylvania House were sworn in Monday during a brief ceremony in the state Capitol.

The three Republicans won special elections last month to fill seats vacated by members who were elected to county offices in November.

The new members are Rep. Eric Davanzo of Westmoreland County, Rep. Tim Bonner of Mercer County and Rep. K.C. Tomlinson of Bucks County.

A judge administered the oath inside a mostly empty House chambers, as many of the members and employees nearby wore protective masks and gloves.

The House has no vacancies and Republicans hold the majority, 110 to 93.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wolf calls for people to wear masks in public
State

Wolf calls for people to wear masks in public

“You don’t need a surgical mask — we need those for our health care workers and first responders. We have guidance on universal masking on our website, including instructions on how to make your own mask using materials you have at home.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News