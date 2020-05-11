Pa. Health Department to release COVID-19 data on specific nursing homes

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After weeks of deliberation, the state Health Department has decided to release data on COVID-19 at individual nursing homes.

Health officials have been under mounting pressure to name long-term care facilities with virus cases, with the state’s chief fiscal watchdog, Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, urging greater transparency. Health Department officials have said they were weighing the public’s right to know against patient privacy and the dictates of state law.

Dr. Rachel Levine, the health secretary, said Monday at a video news conference that “we’ll be releasing that information by the end of the week.” A Health Department spokesman said that facility-specific data will be made public.

Statewide, 2,552 residents of nursing homes and personal care homes have died — over two-thirds of the state’s COVID-19 death toll.