Outdoor enthusiasts to get cash, free passes to move to West Virginia

The coronavirus pandemic sent the work-from-home concept into the stratosphere over the past year with tens of millions of employees temporarily or permanently pushed out of their offices. West Virginia officials are counting on that to continue.

Participants whose employers are based elsewhere will be given access to work spaces set up in three communities selected earlier this year as remote networking hubs. These hubs will connect them with entrepreneurs and state business leaders.

"What an opportunity this great state has," Justice said at a news conference Monday. "As far as the potential, it's unbelievable."

The program is now accepting applications for the first 50 openings in Morgantown, home to West Virginia University along the Pennsylvania border. Applicants also will be given continuing education opportunities through WVU, Ruby said.

There will be openings later this year for remote worker spots in Shepherdstown in the state's eastern panhandle, and for Lewisburg in the southeastern corner of the state. Organizers will consider ways later to expand it to other communities.

Ruby said the message is similar to what the state sells in it's tourism promotion campaign.