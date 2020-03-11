Opening statements slated in Lehigh County in ex-officer's shooting trial

ALLENTOWN — Opening statements are scheduled Thursday in the trial of a former police officer charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a man reported to have been hanging on or jumping on moving cars near an eastern Pennsylvania amusement park.

Jury selection for the trial of Jonathan Roselle, 34, took longer than usual since concern over the coronavirus prompted the Lehigh County judge to have potential jurors brought into the courtroom in small groups so they would not be crowded together.

Roselle is expected to testify in his own defense in the shooting death of Joseph Santos, 44, of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. Prosecutors contend that the former South Whitehall Township officer had an “unreasonable” belief that his safety was endangered.

Authorities say Roselle was directing traffic near Dorney Park in July 2018 when a “frantic” woman said someone had tried to enter her vehicle, and Santos later climbed on the hood of the officer’s vehicle and pounded on his windshield and windows. Officials said he started to walk away but then turned quickly and started back toward Roselle, ignoring commands from the officer, who fired five times.