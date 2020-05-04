Officials ask Gov. Wolf to not include coronavirus infections in nursing homes when considering reopening counties

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Top officials in a suburban Philadelphia county asked the Wolf administration on Monday to separate virus infections in nursing homes from virus infections in the rest of the community for the purpose of deciding when to lift pandemic restrictions.

Under Wolf’s reopening plan, a county must report fewer than 50 new infections per 100,000 residents over 14 days to qualify for consideration. Delaware County is well above that, driven in part by infections plaguing dozens of nursing homes. Three-quarters of Delaware County’s 258 COVID-19 deaths have been among residents of the facilities.

County officials said they view the challenge at nursing homes as separate from how the virus is impacting the greater community.

“Southeastern Pennsylvania is the economic engine that drives the state economy and contributes a disproportionate share of the state’s tax revenue. It is incumbent to get that economic engine back up and running as quickly as safely possible,” the Delaware County Council said in a written statement.

Levine, the health secretary, responded Monday that it’s important to include nursing home infections in the overall tally because “we are all connected,” with staff going back and forth to work.